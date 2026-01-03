Trailer runs over, kills female biker in Landhi

KARACHI: Heavy vehicles’ reign of terror continued in the metropolis on Thursday as a female motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a trailer.

Police said that the driver of a 10-wheeler hit Bushra, 26, when she was returning to her home in Labour Square on a motorbike on the main road near MN Textile in Landhi at around 7:15am.

“She suffered critical injuries and died on the spot,” Quaidabad SHO Mohammad Ali Shah said, adding that that the driver managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the heavy vehicle that was impounded by the police.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

Her relatives told the media at JPMC that Bushra worked at a factory dealing with old clothes in the Landhi Export Processing Zone. She originally hailed from Okara and her relatives said she will be laid to rest in her native town.

Later, the police registered a case against the driver on the complaint of her brother.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026