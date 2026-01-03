‘Stray bullet’ kills teenage girl travelling in rickshaw

KARACHI: A 17-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet while travelling in a rickshaw in the Landhi area, with her family saying she was caught in crossfire between police and robbers.

In view of the family’s complaint, police have formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Landhi SHO Salahuddin Qazi told Dawn that the girl, Komal Laiq, a resident of the Lines Area, had gone to visit her grandmother in Landhi. She was returning home in a rickshaw, when a bullet broke the rickshaw’s glass and hit her in the chest.

She was critically wounded and taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors declared her dead.

Inquiry committee formed after family alleges girl caught in crossfire between bandits and police

The victim’s uncle, Rehan, told reporters at the hospital that she was shot during an exchange of fire between police and suspects. He gave a written statement that the family did not want legal proceedings.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the girl was brought dead to the hospital. She added that the family did not allow a post-mortem examination and took the body away.

In a statement, the Korangi police said they were chasing suspects who had committed a robbery outside a bank. The suspects fired at the police and during the chase one suspect, Mola Bux, was arrested in a wounded condition while his accomplice escaped. Police said they recovered a pistol and a mobile phone from the arrested man.

The statement also said that later, the police received information that the girl, Komal, had been shot near the same locality in the Landhi area.

Therefore, Korangi SSP Fida Husain Janwari has formed an inquiry committee led by Landhi DSP Faiza Sodhar. The committee has been asked to investigate the case and submit a report immediately, the statement added.

However, Landhi SHO Qazi said initial investigations showed a difference in timing between the two incidents. He said the girl was shot around 11:30am while the police encounter reportedly took place around 1pm.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026