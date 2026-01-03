Man granted bail in kidnap, rape case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has granted bail to a man in a kidnap and rape case after the counsel for the applicant submitted that the suspect had contracted marriage with the alleged victim.

The SHC noted that the applicant had already been incarcerated for over five months as the trial had yet to commence while the material currently available on record would no doubt require further inquiry.

Zafar Iqbal through his lawyer moved the SHC after a sessions court had dismissed his post-arrest bail application in a case lodged against him under Sections 365-B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage, etc) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 3 of Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 at the Mehmoodabad police station.

The lawyer for the applicant argued that the suspect had contracted marriage with the woman and placed the nikahnama (marriage certificate) on record, but her family had objected over such wedlock.

SHC allows plea after defence counsel tells court suspect had married the victim

The counsel said that the woman had left the house of her parents to live with the applicant, being her husband, out of freewill and a false case was lodged against the applicant on behalf of her family.

However, the lawyer for complainant side contended that the applicant/suspect was a tenant at the house of the victim’s brother and that he had forcibly kidnapped her and subjected her to rape. The lawyer relied upon her statement recorded under Section 164 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) in support of his contentions.

After hearing both sides and examining the material available on record, a single-judge bench of the SHC headed by Justice Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi granted post-arrest bail subject to furnishing solvent surety of Rs75,000.

The bench in its order said, “It appears that the accused has already been incarcerated for over five months, and the trial has yet to commence. Furthermore, at this stage, it appears that no concrete legal grounds have been submitted for denial of bail, as the material currently available on record would no doubt require further inquiry/assessment before establishing guilt/innocence of the accused after proper recording of evidence at the trial stage”.

Sessions court dismisses man’s bail in sexual assault case

A sessions court has dismissed the bail plea of a man in a case pertaining to the alleged rape of a woman after allegedly intoxicating her within the remit of Bahadurabad police station.

The suspect was booked for the alleged rape of a woman, who stated in the FIR that in August 2025, came into contact with the suspect while applying for a credit card. She alleged that the suspect later invited her to a house where a woman and another man were already present.

The complainant added that the suspect offered her a glass of juice, which she believed was laced with intoxicants, after which she became semi-unconscious.

She alleged that the suspect raped her while the other two suspects recorded a video of the incident. She further claimed that the suspect later threatened her with the release of the video on social media if she disclosed the incident.

After the registration of the complaint, police arrested the suspect, who approached the sessions court for bail for the fourth time after the Sindh High Court (SHC) had already rejected his plea.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Naseer Noor Khan dismissed the application as the suspect had failed to present any fresh grounds for the grant of bail.

The court noted that after careful scrutiny of the material available on record, it appears that the first and second bail applications of the applicant were dismissed by this court in October.

It added that the applicant later approached the SHC but failed to obtain bail and, after the submission of the challan, moved the court for bail for the fourth time.

Defence counsel argued that the investigating officer (IO) had submitted a challan in which he stated that, as per medical report, there were no positive findings regarding the administration of any intoxication to the complainant as alleged in the FIR.

However, the court rejected his argument and noted that “mere submission of challan by the IO is not a valid ground for grant of bail to the applicant in an offence punishable U/S 376 PPC and the negative findings in respect of any intoxication being administered to the applicant requires deeper appreciation of evidence which is not warranted at the bail stage and therefore, apparently, the grounds raised by learned counsel for applicant for grant of bail cannot be considered as fresh valid grounds for grant of bail.”

“Needless to mention that earlier bail application of applicant were dismissed by this court on merits wherein rest of the grounds raised by learned defence counsel have already been discussed in detailed, therefore, there is no need to repeat the same.”

A case was registered at Bahadurabad police station under Sections 376 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026