E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Prisoner dies ‘by suicide’ in Thatta jail

A Correspondent Published
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THATTA: A judicial magistrate and SHO of the Makli police station, along with a police force, visited to the newly built Thatta District Jail on Friday after death of an inmate during previous night which caused panic among other prisoners.

The deceased, Hussain Mallah, a resident of Sujawal, was found dead in his cell and as soon as other prisoners came to know about his death, they got panicked.

After visiting the cell and interacting with the jail administration, the SHO told media and the rights activists gathered outside that Mallah seemed to have died by suicide but the actual cause of his death could be determined only after a postmortem report was issued.

The jail administration did not issue any statement regarding the alleged suicide till late in the evening.

An inquiry into the matter is already underway, the SHO said.

The judicial magistrate supervised the postmortem while the Makli and jail police remained busy pacifying prisoners inside and activists outside.

Journalists and activists kept demanding access to Mallah’s cell but they were not allowed to enter the jail.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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