E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Two men, woman killed as two cars collide

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

NAWABSHAH: Two men and a woman were killed and another two persons were injured in a collision between two speeding cars in the Bucheri Chowdagi area, of Benazirabad district, on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Tahir Arain, 55, Kashif Arain, 32, and Ms Anam Arain, 29, who all died on the spot.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Ahmed and Mohammad Azlan.

The victims were transported to the Peoples Medical University Hospital, Nawabshah, where a postmortem of the bodies was performed and the injured were admitted for treatment.

The Baloo Ja Quba police took both the cars into their custody and started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe