Two men, woman killed as two cars collide

NAWABSHAH: Two men and a woman were killed and another two persons were injured in a collision between two speeding cars in the Bucheri Chowdagi area, of Benazirabad district, on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Tahir Arain, 55, Kashif Arain, 32, and Ms Anam Arain, 29, who all died on the spot.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Ahmed and Mohammad Azlan.

The victims were transported to the Peoples Medical University Hospital, Nawabshah, where a postmortem of the bodies was performed and the injured were admitted for treatment.

The Baloo Ja Quba police took both the cars into their custody and started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026