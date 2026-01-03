Stolen Wapda cables recovered

SUKKUR: The Ghotki police on Friday recovered stolen Wapda cables and arrested a suspect from near the Narli Bridge, within the limits of the Dad Leghari police station in the city.

They said that a police team led by SHO Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, acting upon a tip-off, intercepted and arrested the suspect, Safdar Ali Malik, a resident of the Deen Shah Shrine area of Mirpur Mathelo taluka. A big quantity of Wapda’s electric cables were seized from him, they said.

They claimed that he was involved in multiple cases of theft and was booked in one such case at the same police station.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026