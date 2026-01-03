E-Paper | July 16, 2026

TikToker Rajab Butt’s lawyer approaches LHC against licence suspension

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Advocate Ali Ashfaq speaking to the media outside Lahore High Court, Nov 18, 2025. — Social media/Mian Ali Ashfaq
Advocate Ali Ashfaq speaking to the media outside Lahore High Court, Nov 18, 2025. — Social media/Mian Ali Ashfaq
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LAHORE: Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq on Friday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the suspension of his practicing licence by the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) for representing TikToker Rajab Butt before a Karachi court despite a strike called by the local bar.

Justice Malik Awais Khalid took up the petition of the lawyer.

A federal law officer questioned the maintainability of the petition, saying the Karachi Bar Association had not been listed as a party in the petition.

However, Advocate Ashfaq pointed out that he had just added the Karachi bar to the list of the respondents.

The judge, however, asked the lawyer to make the amendment by filing a civil miscellaneous application. The judge adjourned the petition till Jan 5.

An order issued by PbBC Executive Committee Chairman Zabiullah Nagra said the licence of the lawyer was suspended on a complaint from the president and general secretary of the Karachi Bar Association. The strike had been called in protest against the alleged victimisation of the Karachi Bar Association’s former librarian, Naseer Muhammad Kalhoro.

The order noted that while defending his client, the advocate made statements against the legal fraternity, which the PbBC described as serious professional impropriety. The executive committee unanimously decided to suspend Advocate Ashfaq’s licence to practice law with immediate effect. The committee referred the matter to the disciplinary committee of the Council for further proceedings regarding the permanent cancellation of the licence in accordance with the law.

Advocate Ali Ashfaq has also been appearing as counsel for former spymaster Faiz Hameed before a military court.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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