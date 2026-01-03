Train driver averts accident near Gujrat

GUJRAT: The driver of a Lahore-bound train averted an accident near Gujrat city on Friday and stopped the train meters away from an open railway crossing.

Eyewitnesses told Dawn that the driver stopped the train by applying the emergency brakes only a few meters away from the Saen Raja railway crossing near the Old GT Road after its gate remained open and traffic was plying through it as per routine.

They claimed that the staff deployed at the railway crossing was absent due to which the gates had not been closed for the incoming train.

The train driver repeatedly sounded the horn as the train approached the crossing and finally applied the emergency brakes. The rail crossing staff later reached the spot five minutes after the train stopped and closed the gates allowing the train to pass safely.

Citizens have expressed grave concern over such ‘negligence’ by the railway staff and demanded action against the responsible officials.

Official sources claimed that the train driver had reported the matter to the concerned authorities after which an internal inquiry was launched to ascertain the facts.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026