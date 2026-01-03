Stepbrother of Waqas, Fawad Akram arrested after armed clash

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Jhang City Police on Friday arrested Sheikh Sheraz Akram, the stepbrother of Sheikh Fawad Akram and PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, and four others for allegedly attacking Fawad Akram and killing his security guard.

As per details, both Fawad and Sheraz were returning after attending a funeral prayer at a local graveyard when vehicles of their separate convoys collided. As a result, Fawad came out of his vehicle and exchanged abusive words with members of the other group. This provoked the Sheraz group and they opened fire on the Fawad group.

As a result, one of the security guards of Mr Fawad identified as Mohsin Nawaz (30) died on way to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital, while three other guards were seriously injured. The deceased was employed a week ago as a cashier at Mr Fawad’s petrol pump. The other three guards, Ismatullah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Sajid Khan, sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

Police arrested Sheraz, Mukarram Waheed, brother of a local politician, and two of their gunmen for the attack.

It is pertinent to note that the Sheikh family had split into different groups and Mr Sheraz had joined the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) against his stepbrother Sheikh Waqas Akram and their father Sheikh Muhammad Akram, also an MPA from PTI.

Meanwhile, taking to social media platform X, Mr Waqas claimed that his brother was unarmed as the family had disarmed themselves after they joined the opposition. Without naming anyone, he claimed that the attack was premeditated and those responsible for the attack could be clearly seen in the CCTV footage of the incident. He also claimed that some armed miscreants had been harassing citizens in the city, and because of this situation, his father had approached the police high-up to take notice of the situation a few days ago.

He demanded immediate arrest of the attackers and warned that if action was not taken, the situation in the city would again turn ugly and the administration would be responsible for this situation.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026