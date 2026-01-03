Wasa optimistic about early completion of Khayaban-i-Firdausi project

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is all set to complete Khayaban-e-Firdausi new trunk sewer project by end of this month, as after laying the sewer line, it has handed over various sections of the road to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for carrying out asphalt work.

Since the work on the project began in April, last year, Wasa claims it will be completed one month before the prescribed timeline of February, 2026.

The agency’s Johar Town Executive Engineer Faizan Imtiaz, talking to Dawn on Friday said, “The new sewer line has been laid down from Shaukat Khanum hospital intersection to Shaoq Chowk. And, at present, the line’s casing work is underway near Shaoq Chowk, using small tunnel boring machine.”

According to him, at present 80 percent of the project work, including rehabilitation of the road, is complete, requiring around three to four weeks more to complete the remaining 20pc. He adds that only 1000-feet-long part of the road is to be handed over to the LDA, whereas the carpeting work from Shaukat Khanum intersection to a U-turn (before the LDA complex) has already been completed following laying of the line.

“At present, the road rehabilitation work is underway from the LDA U-turn to a point near Allah Hoo Chowk. As soon as they complete it, we will hand over the remaining part of the road to the LDA for asphalt work,” he says, adding that the total length of the line laid is 4.7km.

To a question, he says the diameter of the line starts from 30 inch from Shaoq Chowk and gradually increases to 72 inches at the ending point at the Shaukat Khanum intersection. At the originating point, the depth, where the line was laid, ranges from 16 to 17 feet. Similarly, the depth gradually increases to 25 to 20 feet at the ending point, he adds.

Meanwhile, Wasa Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad visited the project site on Friday and directed the field team to ensure the project’s completion within the shortest possible time.

On this occasion, he was told by Wasa officers that Nespak is monitoring the project activities to ensure quality work.

The vice chairman asked the officers to ensure the provision of safety gear to all the construction workers busy in the project activities.

Johar Town residents have been facing repeated ruptures of the decades-old trunk sewer, resulting in the emergence of sinkholes in the area, besides disruptions in the discharge of the domestic waste water since long. The situation has also caused accidents, wherein motorists fell into depressions and suffered injuries.

Finally, the government, keeping in view the gravity of the issue, decided to replace the old trunk sewer by according approval to the project in the last quarter of 2024.

LDP: In a meeting presided over by the housing secretary, the progress on the development projects initiated under the Lahore Development Programme (LDP) during the previous year in the provincial capital was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Lahore commissioner, LDA director general and other senior officers of relevant departments.

The secretary issued directives to officers to ensure continuous monitoring of development projects, adherence to quality standards, transparency, and timely completion. He also emphasised effective inter-departmental coordination to improve urban facilities.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on the measures being taken for permanent solutions to drainage issues and urban flooding in Lahore.

The commissioner briefed the participants on the progress on development works under the LDP Phase 1 and Phase 2.

It was informed that projects under the LDP are being completed at a fast pace. LDA DG briefed the meeting on the major ongoing projects going on in different parts of the city, including Neela Gumbad, Data Darbar, Ichhra Bazaar, and Railway Station.

“The city’s infrastructure is being upgraded on modern lines to protect the Punjab capital from flooding, while comprehensive measures are underway to improve traffic flow,” said the secretary on the occasion, directing the departments concerned to ensure effective coordination in the field.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026