E-Paper | July 16, 2026

LLF gives a brief of 14th edition scheduled for Feb 6-8

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The 14th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) will take place from Feb 6-8, 2026 at the Alhamra Arts Centre, bringing together leading writers, historians and scholars from Pakistan and across the world for three days of dialogue, debate and celebration of literary arts.

Continuing its tradition as one of South Asia’s foremost literary gatherings, the LLF 2026 will feature a diverse line-up of international and national figures, with sessions spanning literature, history, archaeology, geopolitics, poetry, regional languages and the arts.

“The festival remains free and open to the public, reaffirming its commitment to accessibility and cultural exchange,” remarked festival director Nusrat Jamil.

“Each year the LLF grows not just in scale but in its capacity to unite voices from diverse traditions and intellectual worlds,” said Razi Ahmed, founder and CEO of the festival.

“Building on the extraordinary success of previous editions, the 2026 edition aims at bridging history, culture and contemporary thought, reaffirming the LLF’s role as a catalyst for cultural dialogue and a celebration of ideas that transcend borders,” he added.

Among the notable speakers attending this year’s event is Salima Ikram, the distinguished Pakistani Egyptologist and professor at the American University in Cairo, widely regarded as one of the world’s leading authorities on ancient Egyptian history and archaeology.

Also in attendance is Robin Lane Fox, emeritus fellow of New College, Oxford, the acclaimed author of Alexander the Great, The Classical World, Travelling Heroes, and Augustine: Conversions to Confessions, the winner of the prestigious Wolfson Prize for History.

Among the international speakers participating is Michael Pembroke, an Australian geopolitical expert and author of Silk, Silver, Opium: The Trade with China that Changed History, reflecting LLF’s broader engagement with global political and historical narratives.

Leading Pakistani writers Mohsin Hamid, Mohammed Hanif, and Kamila Shamsie are also scheduled to participate in sessions alongside emerging voices from the country’s literary scene. New Pakistani writers, such as When the Fireflies Dance author Aisha Hassan, as well as young poets and critics will feature in an eclectic programme designed to reflect both contemporary concerns and enduring literary traditions.

In keeping with its longstanding commitment to linguistic diversity, LLF 2026 will feature several sessions in regional languages, including Punjabi, Seraiki, and Pashto.

Since its founding in 2012, the LLF has established itself as a major cultural institution, playing a significant role in promoting Lahore’s literary heritage and contributing to its recognition as a UNESCO City of Literature. Over the years, LLF has hosted two Nobel Prize laureates in literature—Orhan Pamuk and Abdulrazak Gurnah—as well as Booker Prize winners such as Ben Okri, Damon Galgut, and Shehan Karunatilaka, drawing large audiences.

Apart from its annual Lahore event, the LLF has expanded its global footprint with annual editions in New York, in partnership with the Asia Society, and in London, in collaboration with the Wimbledon Book Festival, strengthening cultural links between Pakistan and the wider world. Writers like Elif Shafak, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Kiran Desai, Romesh Gunesekera and others have participated in the overseas editions of the LLF.

“The LLF continues to serve as a vibrant platform for ideas, encouraging dialogue across borders, disciplines and generations,” noted Razi Ahmed, director of the LLF, “reaffirming Lahore’s historic role as a center of learning, creativity and intellectual exchange.”

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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