E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Three more pleas referred to LHC full bench yet to be formed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Justice Abher Gul Khan of the Lahore High Court on Friday referred three more petitions to a full bench to be formed to decide a matter related to the legality of the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Act, 2025.

Muhammad Yaqoob and others had filed the petitions against the property ownership protection law and decisions passed by the deputy commissioner-led dispute resolution committees (DRCs).

The petitioners pointed out that the disputes over ownership of the land were already pending before civil courts and the status quo was also maintained by the courts. They stated that the DRCs ordered the removal of possession on applications filed by the opposing parties despite the pendency of the matter before the courts.

Justice Khan directed the registrar office to fix the petitions before the full bench, when constituted, for further hearing.

Over 200 petitions against the property ownership law have been referred to the full bench by different judges of the high court.

On Dec 22, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum had suspended the operation of the newly enacted Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance, 2025 and announced that a full bench would be constituted to hear and decide the matter.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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