E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Book on science launched

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: A book titled, Mustaqbil Kay Khawab,by Dr Muhammad Suhail Zubairy was launched at the Quaid-i-Azam Library on The Mall on Friday.

The book has been published by Sanjh Publications.

Speaking on the occasion, Quaid-i-Azam Library Director Kashif Mehmood said the book was impressive and had its own unique style though its topic was on science but the writer has written it like a story-teller. He said books in Urdu on subjects like science were rare.

Dr Manzoor Ahmed from Atomic Energy Commission said the book by Dr Suhail was interesting and informative and had described science issues and questions in a very subtle manner. He said the writer’s basic objective of writing the book was to convey science topics and issues to the people in an easy way. He said Sanjh also had done a great job by publishing the book because publishers usually would not take the risk of a publication on science.

Dr Hassan Ameer Ali, former vice chancellor of the GCU, said Dr Zubairy’s book was extremely informative and well-written and it raised many interesting questions about the universe.

Dr Suhail Zubairy said he was overwhelmed to see a wonderful gathering of scientists, poets and literary figures. He shared with the audience his experience of writing books on a subject like science in Urdu. He also presented a presentation on his writings and thought process behind the books.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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