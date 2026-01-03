Mandatory Punjabi course for GCWUF undergrads

TOBA TEK SINGH: In a significant step toward the promotion of regional languages and preservation of cultural and literary heritage, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen has approved the introduction of a two credit-hour compulsory course, titled “Punjabi Zaban Te Adab.”

A press release said on Friday that the course would be mandatory for undergraduate students enrolled in the Faculties of Arts & Social Sciences, Humanities & Languages, and Management Sciences.

The initiative reflects the university’s commitment to strengthening students’ connection with their linguistic and cultural roots through formal academic engagement with indigenous languages.

The course is designed to familiarise students with the richness of Punjabi language, literature, and cultural traditions, while promoting appreciation of Pakistan’s regional diversity within the higher education curriculum. It also added that the inclusion of Punjabi as a compulsory course aligned with GCWUF’s broader vision of inclusive education, cultural preservation and holistic student development.

RESCUE: Rescue 1122 returned the golden ornaments worth more than Rs10m found in the accident to the father of a jeweler who lost his life in a head-on collision between a bus and a van on the Faisalabad Road in Jhang on Wednesday.

Fifteen people had died and over 20 were injured in the accident.

The young deceased jeweller was bringing ornaments in his bag from Faisalabad to Jhang by the van that had the accident.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026