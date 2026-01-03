E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Experts for reforming judicial system on modern lines

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LAHORE: Legal experts suggested reforms in the judicial system that are aligned with contemporary global standards for modern, efficient and timely resolution of disputes.

They were speaking at the 3rd international conference on Reimagining Dispute Resolution at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Law and Policy on Friday.

The conference brought together prominent national and international judges, legal experts, and practicing lawyers to deliberate on contemporary challenges and innovations in dispute resolution mechanisms.

UMT Rector retd Air Vice Marshal Dr Asif Raza, School of Law and Policy Dean Khushbakht Qaisar, Justice Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, Justice Jawad Hassan, Justice (retd) Hasanat Ahmed, Barrister Owais Arshad and Advocate Saba Farooq, along with others members of the legal fraternity participated in the conference.

While addressing the conference, Justice Hassan, Justice Ahmed and other experts shed light on innovation in the judicial system, emerging challenges and global trends in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

The speakers emphasised that modern, efficient and timely dispute resolution required judicial reforms aligned with contemporary global standards.

Dr Raza described the conference as a critical need of the present era. He said that it was imperative to re-imagine the dispute resolution systems in view of the evolving social and legal challenges. Young lawyers could play an effective and meaningful role in shaping a brighter future for Pakistan in this regard, he added.

The conference also featured a panel discussion, where legal experts shared practical recommendations, policy perspectives and insights drawn from global experiences.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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