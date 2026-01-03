Livestock dept inspects feed mills in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Punjab livestock department is conducting inspections of various feed manufacturing units in Faisalabad district to ensure effective implementation of the Punjab Animals Feedstuff and Compound Feed Act, 2016.

As per a press release issued on Friday, Faisalabad district Livestock Additional Director Dr Rubina Anjum, along with the deputy directors concerned, conducted detailed inspections of various feed mills in Chak Jhumra and Faisalabad tehsils.

The officials inspected various sections of the feed mills, including production units, laboratories, raw material storage, besides cleaning arrangements, availability of records and quality control system.

They were also given detailed briefings by the mills’ technical staff on laboratory practices, feed preparation stages and quality control procedures. The feed inspector collected samples from different batches of feed and sent them to the laboratory for analysis.

Furthermore, the management of the feed mills was directed to display the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at prominent places in each section of the feed mill as per the rules.

The millers were told to prepare quality feed to ensure the animals have good health.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026