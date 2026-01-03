Farmers’ congress on current challenges

LAHORE: The 4th Federal Congress of the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC), a nationwide alliance representing small farmers, tenants, sharecroppers, agricultural workers, and rural labourers, will begin today (Saturday) at a time of mounting agrarian, economic, and climate challenges in the country.

The congress comes amid rising rural distress caused by a debt-driven economy, IMF-backed policies, soaring input costs, shrinking farm incomes, and the rapid corporate takeover of agriculture and land. Participants are expected to strongly critique large-scale land acquisitions and corporate farming projects — particularly the Green Pakistan Initiative — which, according to the PKRC, have led to farmer displacement, privatisation of land and water, and growing state-corporate control over agriculture.

During the two-day congress, representatives from across Pakistan will analyse the agrarian crisis in a global context, debate alternatives such as food sovereignty, agroecology, equitable land reforms, and peasants’ rights, and review the organisation’s performance.

The Congress will also approve the PKRC manifesto and constitution and elect new federal leadership.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026