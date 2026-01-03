Robbers kill resisting trader

TOBA TEK SINGH: Robbers shot and killed a businessman when he did not stop his motorcycle in Jaranwala on Friday.

It happened in broad daylight and spread panic in the area.

The murdered --Malik Sakhawat Ali of Chak 58-GB, a jaggery trader -- was on way to purchase jaggery from Chak 93 GB. When he reached near a market located on Jaranwala-Shahkot Road, two gunmen opened fire after he sped his bike. Ali was seriously wounded and died instantly.

Heirs lodged protest by placing his body on the Jaranwala-Shahkot Road as a result traffic remained out of gear for an hour.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026