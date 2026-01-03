E-Paper | July 16, 2026

11 shops on railway land demolished

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Railways on Friday demolished 11 illegally constructed shops on railways land on City Saddar Road.

As a result of the anti-encroachment operation, a total of 3,509 square feet of valuable railway land was retrieved, the market value of which amounts to millions of rupees.

According to railway spokesman, on the special directives of Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, effective and robust operations were being carried out to eliminate illegal encroachments on railway land in Rawalpindi Division.

In this regard, Pakistan Railways, in coordination with the Railway Police, jointly launched an intensified anti-encroachment campaign starting from January 1, under which actions were taken against illegal occupants in various areas of Rawalpindi Division.

During the operation, strict measures were taken against encroachments in the form of permanently constructed commercial shops on railway land, resulting in the complete or partial demolition of a total of 11 commercial shops. However, on humanitarian grounds, certain residential and commercial portions where families were residing were not completely demolished.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe