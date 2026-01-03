11 shops on railway land demolished

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Railways on Friday demolished 11 illegally constructed shops on railways land on City Saddar Road.

As a result of the anti-encroachment operation, a total of 3,509 square feet of valuable railway land was retrieved, the market value of which amounts to millions of rupees.

According to railway spokesman, on the special directives of Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, effective and robust operations were being carried out to eliminate illegal encroachments on railway land in Rawalpindi Division.

In this regard, Pakistan Railways, in coordination with the Railway Police, jointly launched an intensified anti-encroachment campaign starting from January 1, under which actions were taken against illegal occupants in various areas of Rawalpindi Division.

During the operation, strict measures were taken against encroachments in the form of permanently constructed commercial shops on railway land, resulting in the complete or partial demolition of a total of 11 commercial shops. However, on humanitarian grounds, certain residential and commercial portions where families were residing were not completely demolished.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026