E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Two child sexual abuse cases reported in Attock

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TAXILA:Police have registered two separate cases of sexual abuse involving minors in different areas of Attock district and arrested the nominated suspects, officials confirmed on Friday.

In the first incident, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Lawrencepur area, falling under the jurisdiction of Attock Police Station. The victim’s grandfather reported that his grandson had gone out to play with friends when a teenage boy, identified as Sami Khan, allegedly lured him to his house and assaulted him. The child was taken for a medico-legal examination, which confirmed the assault. Following the report, police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and arrested the accused, who is also a teenager residing in the same area.

In a separate case, Saddar Attock police arrested a man accused of committing sexual and inappropriate acts with a minor. According to the FIR, the complainant said his young nephew was playing in an open space when he heard the child screaming. Upon reaching the spot, he allegedly saw a man, identified as Muhammad Waqar, holding the child and engaging in inappropriate acts. The suspect reportedly fled the scene after seeing the complainant but was later apprehended by police following registration of the case.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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