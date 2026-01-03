Crime pockets eliminated, 52pc of category ‘A’ offenders arrested: RPO

RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa has claimed that 100pc of crime pockets in the Rawalpindi region were eradicated, and 52pc of category “A” designated offenders apprehended and convicted in the year 2025.

A spokesman for the RPO said in a statement on Friday that the police in all the five districts of Rawalpindi region - Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree - significantly reduced crime compared to the previous year through effective strategies, modern policing and coordinated operations.

In the year 2025, a significant decrease of 52pc was recorded in cases of robbery with murder, 43pc in cases of robbery, and 37pc in cases of vehicle snatching.

The RPO said that the safe recovery of the victims in all kidnapping cases was another major achievement for the police.

In order to provide public convenience and a better environment, the regional office and various offices under it, which were in a very dilapidated condition, were renovated so that the citizens could get a better, safe and dignified environment.

Regarding the welfare of the police force, the RPO said that meetings were held with the families of the martyred police and veteran police officers to ensure immediate and effective resolution of the problems faced by them.

MoUs were signed with various hospitals, laboratories and educational institutions for the provision of concessional facilities for the welfare of the families of police martyrs, police officers and their families.

Keeping in mind the regional needs, a Falcon Squad was formed in Chakwal district for effective prevention of street crime, while a daycare centre was established in Jhelum district for the convenience of female police personnel.

In order to provide justice to the citizens at their doorsteps, 113 open courts were held across the region through which the complaints of the citizens were heard and redressed in a timely manner, he said.

Similarly, 1311 appeals filed against various punishments of police officers and personnel were heard and decisions were made on merit. In order to encourage the police force and maintain continuity in professional development, 210 head constables and assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were promoted to the next posts.

The RPO said that the police will continue its efforts with the same passion, integrity and professional commitment for the protection of life and property of the people, complete eradication of crime and establishment of an exemplary policing system.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026