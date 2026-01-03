E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Family planning fair draws crowds

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TAXILA: Residents of Attock gathered at a public awareness fair designed to promote informed decision-making on family planning, nutrition and maternal healthcare targeting women, youth and families through interactive outreach.

The event was organised by the Punjab Health and Population Welfare Department at Jinnah Park on Friday. It highlighted the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, with a focus on reproductive health, maternal care and youth awareness bringing together health officials, community leaders and citizens.

Member National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, was chief guest on this occasion.

The event featured healthy child and healthy mother competitions, quiz programmes, musical chairs, tug-of-war, swings, patriotic songs and other interactive activities, all designed to engage participants while reinforcing messages of nutrition,well-being and positive lifestyles. A mushaira added a cultural dimension, with local poets using verse to highlight social responsibility and well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Member National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, who was chief guest, lauded the initiative, stating that a healthy population is the cornerstone of a strong and prosperous nation.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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