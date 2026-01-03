E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Outlaw killed in Mardan ‘encounter’

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PESHAWAR: An outlaw was killed in an alleged police encounter in Mardan district on Friday.

The encounter took place in the Sawal Dher area, the police said, adding that he was wanted in the murder of a minor child.

The Mardan police spokesperson said that following the horrific killing of the child, Abdullah in the Sawal Dher area, district police officer Masood Ahmed took strict notice of the incident and issued instructions for immediate action. A case had been registered at the Jabr police station on the complaint of the victim’s father, Murad Ali.

Under the supervision of SP rural Inam Jan Khan and led by DSP Katlang Izhar Shah Khan and SHO Mudassir Khan, special police teams were formed, which were continuously conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

The police received information that the main murder suspect, Junaid, a resident of Sawal Dher, was hiding in fields near Jamal Garhi Canal.

Acting on this information, an immediate raid was conducted.

Upon seeing the police party, the outlaw opened fire to avoid arrest. The police responded with lawful and effective retaliatory action. During the exchange of fire, the outlaw was killed. A Kalashnikov rifle was recovered from his possession.

The body was shifted to a hospital.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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