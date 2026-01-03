E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Two arrested for hawala business

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PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency on Friday arrested two suspects in illegal hawala and hundi case.

According to FIA authorities, the suspects, including Sheer Nawaz and Ajmeer Shah, were arrested from the Saddar area of Peshawar and the Battagram district.

They said 2,500 Saudi Riyals and Rs16.7 million were recovered from the possession of Ajmeer Shah.

The officials said Rs374,000 were recovered from the possession of Sheer Nawaz.

Mobile phones and evidence related to hawala/hundi were also recovered from the arrested suspects. The suspects failed to satisfactorily explain the source of the recovered currency to the authorities.

The suspects were arrested by the FIA Commercial Banking Circle, Peshawar, and Composite Circle, Abbottabad, in separate raids on the directives of the FIA director general.

An investigation has been initiated and raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the suspects.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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