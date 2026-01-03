E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Paramedics warn of protest if demands not met

A Correspondent Published
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SWABI: Paramedical Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PAKP) provincial president Mujahid Azam has threatened here on Friday that if the provincial government failed to resolve their problems till Jan 15 they would launch a protest demonstration until their demands were met.

“In case of failure on part of government, paramedics from the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would initiate strike and protest in Peshawar,” he warned.

He was addressing a gathering organised in honour of Fazal Hakeem, district president of PAKP in a local hotel. The gathering was attended by provincial and district level paramedical leaders, senior officers of the health department, officials of various organisations and a large number of paramedics.

The event was presided over by Mujahid Azam and it was also attended by provincial secretary of paramedics Shams Taj, members of the provincial cabinet, district health officer Swabi Dr Abdul Latif, hospital director of Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital Dr Khalid Masud, managing director district headquarters Hospital Swabi, central president of Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) Shaukat Ali Anjum, central president of Paramedical Association, Sharafat Yousafzai and various other office-bearers of other organisations.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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