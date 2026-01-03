Three SHOs suspended for ‘corruption’

PESHAWAR: Three Station House Officers (SHO) were suspended, one over alleged corruption and public complaints while the two others for poor performance, read an official statement.

The statement issued from office of the capital city police officer (CCPO), Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad, read that seven others were put on notice and an explanation was called from them adding that the decisions were taken during a performance review meeting of last four months held late on Thursday night, with CCPO in the chair.

It read that the meeting discussed progress on tasks assigned to the SHOs including action against land grabbers, extortionists, snatchers, drug dealers, gamblers, wanted criminals, elements involved in anti-social activities, search and strike operations, action against habitual offenders along with measures taken for crime control and maintaining law and order.

The statement read that SHO police station Phando was suspended over corruption charges and public complaints while SHOs police station East cantonment and Pashtakhara were suspended over poor performance.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026