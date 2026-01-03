E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Bettani elders demand payment of gas royalty

Bureau Report Published
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PESHAWAR: Elders of sub-division Bettani in Lakki Marwat have demanded of the federal and provincial governments to ensure the provision of gas royalty to the local population, warning of intensified protests if their demands continue to be ignored.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Friday, Bettani Qaumi jirga general secretary and JUI-F central executive council member Maulana Muhammad Umar Ashrafi along with local elders and political figures said that Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had been extracting crude oil and gas from the area on a daily basis, producing around 1,200 barrels, but the local population had been deprived of their rightful share of royalty.

He said that despite the ongoing extraction of natural resources, the people of Bettani had been protesting peacefully for the past 40 days, including elders, youth and children, but the government had remained indifferent. He alleged that the OGDCL was also dumping toxic waste in the area, resulting in the spread of dangerous diseases and rendering agricultural land barren.

Maulana Ashrafi said that Bettani despite being rich in natural resources had been deliberately deprived of its constitutional and legal rights. He added that the area lacked political representation, stating that no elected member from the Bettani tribe was present in the provincial or national assemblies and those representing the constituency belonged to other tribes.

He demanded that the provincial government, chief minister, governor and chief secretary ensure that the local community was recognised as a legitimate stakeholder and provided its due share of royalty so that development projects such as hospitals, schools and roads could be initiated in the area.

He further alleged that OGDCL had illegally distributed royalties to non-entitled individuals, calling the practice unconstitutional and unlawful. He added that despite repeated correspondence by the Bannu commissioner and the deputy commissioner with the provincial authorities regarding the issue, no progress had been made, reflecting lack of seriousness on the part of the government.

The speakers warned that if the authorities failed to address their demands, the people of Bettani would continue their protest indefinitely.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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