Relevant depts empowered to control commodities prices

LAHORE: The Punjab Price and Commodities Management department has delegated its price control powers to different departments to ensure advance management of essential commodities and their continuous availability in the market.

The decision was taken at the Punjab Price Control Council meeting chaired by Special Assistant for Price Control Salma Butt here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Muhammad Bilal Yamin, Chaudhry Javed Ahmed and Farzana Abbas as well as price control department secretary Dr Kiran Khurshid, Chairman Sahulat Bazaar Authority Afzal Khokhar, Director General Enforcement Imran Qureshi and other senior officers.

During the meeting, two summaries were presented and approved. One summary pertained to the nomination of three private experts to the Price Control Council, which was approved by the council members.

Approving the second summary related to the delegation of powers and responsibilities of the provincial controllers general and the secretary price control to relevant officers, the council approved delegation of powers concerning 49 essential commodities to various departments in order to ensure uninterrupted supply across Punjab.

Price control powers related to oxygen gas cylinders, surgical gloves, face masks, all types of surface cleaners and isopropyl alcohol have been delegated to the health department secretary, while powers concerning all types of seeds, grains and agricultural pesticides have been assigned to the agriculture department secretary.

The powers related to vegetable oil, ghee, mineral water, filtered water, ice, tea, LPG, LNG and bricks were delegated to the director general industries.

Price control powers regarding milk, yogurt, mutton, beef and eggs had been assigned to the director general extension, livestock and dairy development, while powers related to poultry feed and live and meat broiler chicken had been delegated to the director general research, livestock and dairy development.

According to the decisions, powers related to sand, crushed gravel, coal, cement, kerosene oil and salt had been delegated to the director general mines and minerals.

Powers concerning wheat, flour, fine flour, naan, roti, bread, sugar, gur, paddy and samosas had been assigned to the director general food and the cane commissioner. Powers related to all types of fruits, vegetables, pulses, spices and dates had been delegated to the director general Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority, while powers concerning all types of fertilisers, chemicals and cotton had been assigned to the deputy director agriculture extension, Punjab.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026