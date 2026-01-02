E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Children ‘killed’ by mother buried in native village

A Correspondent Published
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GUJRAT: The three children who were allegedly killed by their mother and her paramour after being kidnapped, were buried in the local graveyard of their native village Brind in Sara-i-Alamgir on Thursday.

In a joint operation of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Police and Gujrat Police, the bodies of the children of the gruesome incident were recovered from a deserted place in Bhimber district of Azad Kashmir on Wednesday. The bodies were then shifted to the Sara-i-Alamgir THQ Hospital.

The doctors conducted the autopsy of the deceased on Thursday and the bodies were later handed over to the heirs.

Both suspects Sidra Shabeer, the mother of the deceased children, and her alleged paramour Babar Hussain had already been arrested by the Gujrat Police.

Police produced the 26-year-old suspect Sidra in the court of a local magistrate in Sara-i-Alamgir and sought her physical remand. The court handed her over to the police on a five-day physical remand on Thursday, whereas the main suspect, Babar Hussain, had earlier been handed over to the police for a seven-day physical remand on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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