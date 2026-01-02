Farmers want ‘solid’ steps to stabilise agriculture

LAHORE: Blaming the government for insufficient and inefficient steps for the agriculture sector, farmers have demanded ‘solid’ policies for stabilising the sector and ensuring national food security.

Kisan Board Pakistan vice-president Amanullah Chattha said in a statement here on Thursday that the farmers are disturbed because of ‘anti-agriculture’ policies of the government and the claims of the rulers about bringing about an agricultural revolution and prosperity for the rural population are proving to be false.

He said the sugar millers have increased the rates of the sweetener from Rs140 to Rs200 per kg within months but are forcing the cane growers to sell their produce at the last year’s rate of Rs450 per 40kg. Likewise, the wheat flour ‘mafia’ had purchased wheat from the farming community at Rs2,200 per 40kg but is selling it in the open market at over Rs4,000 per kg while the government is playing the role of a silent spectator.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026