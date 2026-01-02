GCU commemorates 163rd Founders Day

LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) on Thursday commemorated its 163rd Founders’ Day, marking more than a century and a half of academic history since its establishment on Jan 1, 1864.

A ceremony was held at the university’s Abdus Salam Hall, where Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Omer Chaudhry, along with senior faculty members, cut a cake and reflected on the institution’s historical legacy.

He underscored the importance of preserving academic traditions while adapting to contemporary challenges.

Addressing the gathering, the vice-chancellor outlined a vision of positioning GCU among leading universities at the global level.

He said the university’s admissions standards this year remained stronger than those of many other institutions and noted that several long-standing issues had largely been brought under control.

The vice chancellor also announced steps toward administrative reform, digitalisation of the societies’ board and the launch of a new university website.

Emphasising academic priorities, he said efforts were under way to further strengthen research output and encourage faculty members to play a more active role in research.The ceremony also featured a musical segment by the university’s Nazir Ahmed Music Society, which presented poetic compositions by Allama Iqbal and Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026