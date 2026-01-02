FIA unearthes passport-visa racket operating from four cities

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency’s Gujranwala Zone has smashed an illegal Protector and human smuggling network operating from Rawalpindi and three other cities.Gujranwala FIA Director Muhammad Bin Ashraf told Dawn a passenger, Kamran Yousaf, travelling to Greece on forged sticker affixed on visa was offloaded on Dec 12 last at the Sialkot Airport Subsequently, an FIR was lodged under Sections 17, 18 & 22 of the Emigration Ordinance, 1979, read with Sections 468, 471 & 34 PPC, against him and other agents.

An FIA team raided Rehmanabad area near NADRA Office in Rawalpindi and apprehended two accused from an office operating under the name of ‘Zaman Studio Office’. It was being used as a fake and illegal Protector Sub-Office for preparing forged Protector files in collusion with officials of Protector Offices of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Abbottabad and Peshawar.

Official sources said that the arrested agents include Muhammad Zaman of Mohallah Daniel Plaza, Chandni Chowk and Waqar Ahmed of Mohallah Airport Housing Society, Rawalpindi.

Mr Ashraf said the interrogation revealed that the agents had been operating the protector network in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the last 16 years.

Through this network, they were illegally obtaining protector endorsements by preparing fake and fabricated protector files, in collusion with officials of protector offices in Abbottabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, extorting large sums of money from citizens under the pretext of overseas employment to European and Arab countries.

They used forged domicile certificates, fake utility bills and other fabricated documents to obtain illegal protector endorsements, including from non-jurisdictional areas, which is strictly illegal.

It was confirmed in the investigation that the accused received Rs 85,000 from the offloaded passenger, Kamran Yousaf, and arranged a fake protector endorsement based on the forged Greece visa.

During the raid, 21 passports, fake protector files, forged documents, bank transaction receipts, stamps and stamp papers, affidavits (Bayn-e-Halfi) and other protector-related records were seized from the suspects. Mr Ashraf said that the operation was a major success for FIA Gujranwala Circle.

He said further investigation was underway to net facilitators, beneficiaries and other accomplices, including the possible involvement of government officials.

FIA GUJRANWALA: As many as 1,455 suspects had been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s Gujranwala Zone in 1656 cases lodged with the Gujrat and Gujranwala crime circles during 2025.

Moreover, the FIA circles have also sent challans of around 713 cases to the courts whereas 5,261 inquiries have also been conducted by the agency in the last one year.

The arrested suspects include 178 proclaimed offenders as well as 13 high profile human traffickers who were on FIA Red Book of most-wanted traffickers in 2025.

A senior FIA official told Dawn that the suspects in at least 58 different cases had also been convicted from courts and 24 FIA officials were arrested for being involved in financial corruption and bribery during an year.

In operation against passport agent mafia in the region, 10 raids were conducted and 17 suspects were arrested whereas eight cases were lodged in the region.

Six officials of different branches of National Bank of Pakistan NBP, Gujrat Zone, had also been arrested in three different cases of changing the original gold with the fake gold jewellery in the lockers whereas the official goldsmith of NBP involved in the Rs 210 million fraud cases, had also been arrested.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026