E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Plea for provision of medicines, facilities in public hospitals

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court, highlighting the shortage of medicines and the unavailability of facilities in the public hospitals.

The Judicial Activism Panel Chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the petition, pointing out that life-saving medicines and essential surgical equipment are not available in public hospitals.

The petition stated that patients are being forced to purchase medicines and necessary supplies from the open market.

It expressed regret that despite the allocation of substantial funds for the public hospitals, patients are not being provided the required facilities.

It further stated that Rs679 billion had been allocated for patients’ treatment and although projects for children’s heart surgeries and clinic-on-wheels were announced, they were not fully implemented.

The petition asked the court to order the provision of all facilities to patients in the public hospitals and the formation of a committee to ensure the availability of these facilities.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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