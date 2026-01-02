Aliya flays ‘inhuman’ treatment to Bushra

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Punjab, chief organiser Aliya Hamza has strongly condemned Adiala jail authorities inhumane’ treatment to party founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and lamented that they did not even allow some fruits, brought for her.

In a statement, Ms Hamza said the decision not to allow some fruits was not just an administrative decision but a mindset that prompts them to maltreat women. She said this was not only an insult to one woman but all women, who believe in law and justice.

She said the party would not stay silent against these injustices and raise its voice at every legal, constitutional and public forum.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026