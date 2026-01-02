Rs219m rent collected from govt shops

SAHIWAL: The district administration, in collaboration with the revenue department and Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera), collected Rs219m—77 percent of the total Rs282m rent for the year 2025—from 3,326 government shops in the district Sahiwal. It sealed 45 shops over nonpayment of rent.

Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Farooq told Dawn Rs62.3m in rent was outstanding.

Previously, the rent from government shops was collected by district corporations or tehsil municipal administrations (TMAs).

This practice was running for decades and the TMA and MC staff would collect the rent from government shops. However, following a policy change on Sept 13, 2019, the Boar of Revenue (BoR) barred the TMAs and district corporations from collecting government shops rent. Under the new policy, the BoR authorised the district administration solely responsible to collect the for rent.

DC Farooq said the decades-old rent rates for government shops were reassessed and revised according to the updated rules. The government shops assessment was redone and new rates with new challans were provided to shop caretakers.

Noman Qasir, the district in-charge Pera, told Dawn that earlier, Rs3.8m was collected annually from the government shops in the district. Following the new evaluation, the rent was refixed at Rs282.2m for 3,326 shops in the tehsils of Sahiwal and Chichawatni.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Usama Majeed said convincing shop owners to accept the new rates was a Herculean task but reassessment process was completed and new rates were issued to them.

Sources claimed that efforts were being made to recover the remaining 22pc government rent from shops. Sources added within the past week, 45 govt shops defaulting on rent payments were sealed.

These shops were located in the areas of High Street, Railway Road, Jinnah Shopping Center, Church Road, and Gulistan Road Market.

The DC said the defaulters had been given a final deadline until Jan 31 to deposit the outstanding rent into government accounts.

Noman Qasir said many government shop caretakers were not regularly paying rent and Pera was making efforts to make them pay regular rent.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026