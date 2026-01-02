E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Doctors issue death certificate for alive newborn, HFH launches probe

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RAWALPINDI: The Holy Family Hospital (HFH) administration on Thursday constituted a five-member committee to investigate an incident in which doctors issued a death certificate to the parents of a newborn who was later discovered to be alive.

The newborn had been declared dead by doctors at the hospital, following which a death certificate was issued to the parents.

After the parents confirmed that the baby was alive, the newborn was immediately transferred to a ventilator.

However, the hospital administration took notice of the incident and formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident and submit a report within 48 hours.

According to reports, a woman gave birth to twins two days ago. When the physical condition of one of the newborns deteriorated, doctors hastily issued a death certificate.

However, when the parents received the baby, he was found to be breathing.

After it emerged that the baby was alive, doctors claimed the newborn was suffering from Lazarus syndrome, a rare condition in which breathing becomes extremely shallow.

When contacted, Holy Family Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Akhtar Mehmood Malik said the newborn had been transferred from Wah Cantonment to Holy Family Hospital on Dec 30.

“Basically, the twins were born prematurely and one child died while other was alive and confusion occurred over this.

He said that since this is a case of Lazarus syndrome, in which life remains in various organs of the body even after death.

However, he said that no complaint has been filed by the parents of the baby.

Despite this, a committee led by Peads head of department Prof. Dr. Hina Sattar has been formed to inquire into the matter.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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