RDA vigilant to illegal housing schemes: DG

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Kinza Murtaza on Thursday said that the authority was vigilant to illegal housing schemes, looting people’s investment.

Addressing a press conference at the Rawalpindi Press Club, she said the doors of RDA are open to the general public. “Citizens’ complaints are actively heard, and timely addressed,” she said.

The DG revealed that 143 fake housing schemes had been identified in Rawalpindi and eliminated. Measures are being taken to address complaints lodged by affected citizens who have invested in these housing schemes, besides the authority are keeping a check on social media marketing of such schemes.

She urged citizens to seek complete verification before investing in any housing society.

She further stated that all illegal housing societies are under RDA’s scrutiny, and complete data had been collected for issuing QR codes on housing society files. Housing Societies with valid NOCs are legally recognised, and the QR code system has been activated to protect citizens from fraud.

NAB also appreciates RDA’s actions against illegal housing schemes, she added.

She emphasized that effective and practical measures are being implemented to further enhance the functioning of the authority.

Regular progress reports on various ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi are being submitted to the Chief Minister, and there are no hurdles in the execution of these projects.

Speaking about the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, she acknowledged that it was a major challenge but assured that the authority maintained high standards and quality of the project.

She reported that 78pc of the project has been completed and expressed confidence that it will be fully completed by the end of March 2026.

Regarding University Town Housing Scheme, the RDADG said to protect affected investors, the society’s owners have been summoned, letters have been sent to NAB and FIA, and steps have been taken to block the national identity cards of the owners. She said a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is working to resolve issues for the affectees. The DG RDA added that efforts are underway to further beautify the city.

Under new initiatives, housing schemes will install monuments to beautify the city, while special attention is being given to beautification projects and the improvement of green belts. Regarding Leh Nullah, Ms Murtaza said further discussions will be held with the Punjab Government, as the Nullah poses a serious threat to public life and property.

Rawalpindi lacks an effective sewage system, making it essential to install treatment plants at the city’s exit points. Currently, 33 percent of sewage and the remaining rainwater flow into Nullah Lai, turning it into a polluted drain. She emphasized that legal provisions are strictly enforced, and dumping of garbage or construction material into Leh Nullah is prohibited. Assistant Commissioners and the Deputy Commissioner have been requested to ensure strict monitoring.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026