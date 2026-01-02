Iranian envoy hails Pakistan’s efforts to counter terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Iran, Reza Amiri, has wished new year greetings to the leadership and people of Pakistan.

In a message, the ambassador said, “On the occasion of the New Year 2026, I extend my sincere greetings and best wishes for health, prosperity, and success to the Government and the brotherly, friendly, and neighbouring people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

The message added, “I wish to express my special appreciation to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the esteemed members of his cabinet, Speaker and members of the National Assembly, Chairman and members of Senate for their strong political will and valuable efforts in advancing bilateral relations, promoting the exchange of high-level delegations, and extending brotherly support that has significantly contributed to the deepening of ties between our two nations.”

Ambassador Amiri also conveyed gratitude to the army and the security forces for their vital role in enhancing cooperation and for their commendable contributions to the security and stability of the common borders, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

He wished that the year ahead may bring peace, stability, and shared progress, while opening new avenues for strengthening cooperation and further consolidating our enduring relations, founded upon common interests, shared values, and mutual respect.

The message said that the year 2025 stands as a highly successful and remarkable year in the history of Iran–Pakistan bilateral relations, owing to the firm determination of the leadership of both countries, the tireless efforts of various governmental sectors, and the steadfast support and patience of the people of both countries.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people will never forget the strong and principled support of Pakistan during the twelve-day war when Israel launched an attack against Iran.

The bilateral relations reached new and unprecedented historical heights, and during the year, the two sides extended mutual support in different arenas including in the regional and international forums.”

Ambassador added, “I look forward with confidence to continued consolidation of our relations in the service of our honourable nations and to the joint promotion of regional and international peace and stability.”

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026