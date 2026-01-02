Two killed in separate incidents

TAXILA: Two persons were killed in two separate incidents in the jurisdictions of Attock and Taxila police stations on Thursday, police sources said.

In the first incident, a security guard was crushed to death by a speedy dumper at Ziarat Chowk in Sanjwal Cantonment area in the limits of Attock police station.

According to the police, 55-year-old Arab Khan was going on his duty to a local factory when a speedy dumper knocked him to death.

The driver fled with his vehicle from the crime scene successfully. In the second incident, a 25-years-old man was gunned down in a broad daylight assassination incident in a busy commercial market in the limits of the Taxila Police station.

Police sources said that the man identified as Muneeb Shahid was gunned down when he entered a saloon. The attacker managed to escape from the scene.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026