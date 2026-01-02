E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Three children injured in Mohmand blast

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MOHMAND: Three children sustained injuries when a cylinder-shaped device they were playing with exploded in the hilly area of Sapri Michnai, tehsil Ekkaghund, here on Thursday.

Police sources confirmed that the explosion took place when the children found the object in the nearby mountains and started playing with it.

The injured children were identified as 14-year-old Muhammad, 12-year-old Tasbeehullah and 10-year-old Tafseerullah.

Upon receiving the report, Rescue 1122 medical teams rushed to the site, provided first aid, and then shifted the injured children to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar. Bomb disposal unit personnel were also dispatched to clear the area and ensure public safety.

Authorities have urged the public, especially in remote and mountainous areas, to avoid touching unidentified objects and immediately report to the nearest police station or rescue services.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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