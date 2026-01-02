E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Seven shops gutted in Balakot market fire

A Correspondent Published
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MANSEHRA: Seven shops were gutted, reducing goods worth millions of rupees to ashes after a fire erupted in Lalazar Market in Balakot in the early hours of Thursday.

“I visited the shops that were destroyed in the heavy blaze and reported the incident to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through the additional deputy commissioner (relief and human rescue),” Hasrat Khan, the assistant commissioner of Balakot, told reporters.

According to officials, the fire broke out in one of the seven shops due to an electrical short circuit and rapidly engulfed the entire market.

The affected business centres included two chicken and general stores owned by Mazhar Hussain, a cloth shop owned by Munir Hussain, and four hotels, chapli kabab outlets, and other eateries owned by Mohammad Bashir, which were completely destroyed.

Affected traders said they suffered huge financial losses as goods stored in their shops and business centres were reduced to ashes.

No loss of life was, however, reported, as the bazaar was shut when the fire erupted.

Personnel of Rescue 1122, along with fire tenders, rushed to the site and extinguished the blaze after hours of hectic efforts.

Later, traders gathered at the Lalazar Market and demanded that the government provide financial assistance to those affected.

Speaking to reporters, Javed Iqbal, president of the traders’ body, said the incident had caused a major financial setback to traders.“While the business community will extend limited financial assistance to the affected traders, the government should come forward to rehabilitate their shops,” Mr Iqbal said.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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