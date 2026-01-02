Puran resident stabs minor daughter to death

SHANGLA: A minor girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her father in the Nem Kallay area of Aloch area in Puran tehsil here on Thursday.

SHO of the Aloch police station Syed Khurshid Ali told Dawn that the accused, Rehmatullah, married Azra Bibitwo years ago and their one-month-old baby, Yusra, was born a month ago.

He said the man stabbed his daughter in her sleep after suspecting she wasn’t his biological child, and fled.

The police launched an investigation and arrested the accused.

BOOKED: The assistant commissioner of Bisham tehsil on Thursday booked three shopkeepers for blocking pedestrian pathways and troubling shoppers.

The action came on the orders of the deputy commissioner to crack down on encroachments in Bisham Bazaar to ensure smooth movement of pedestrians and traffic.

The Bisham AC registered an FIR against three shopkeepers on the people’s complaint about the obstruction of pedestrian pathways in the bazaar.

The district administration warned that strict action would be taken against those encroaching on public spaces, illegal parking and obstruction of traffic and pedestrian movement in Bisham Bazaar.

It urged traders to help ensure free movement of people within the market area.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026