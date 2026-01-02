Wali Khan varsity students get laptops

MARDAN: A ceremony was organised here on Thursday under the prime minister laptop distribution programme at Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, which Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam attended as special guest.

In his address, Amir Muqam said that students were the future of the nation and investment in them was actually a guarantee of the bright future of the country. He said that the government was paying special attention to education and technology sector to empower youth.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor Prof Jamil Ahmed said that the laptop scheme was an important step to acquaint youth to modern technology and enhance their educational and research capabilities.

He said that under the laptop distribution programme 900 laptops would be distributed among deserving students at Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan. The ceremony was attended by a large number of university administration officials, faculty members, officers and students.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026