E-Paper | July 15, 2026

KP, Punjab police to jointly manage traffic mess on Dera bridge

A Correspondent Published
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DERA ISMAIL KHAN: To address persistent traffic congestion on the Dera-Darya Khan bridge linking Dera Ismail Khan with Punjab’s Bhakkar district, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab police have agreed on a coordinated traffic management plan amid the ongoing sugarcane harvesting season.

The bridge has witnessed severe traffic disruptions in recent weeks due to a heavy influx of sugarcane-laden trolleys, leaving commuters stranded for hours and causing widespread inconvenience. The situation prompted DPO Dera Ismail Khan Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada to contact police officials in Bhakkar to devise a joint strategy.

As part of the initiative, DSP Traffic Chen Shah, along with his team, visited the Dera–Darya Khan Bridge and held detailed consultations with relevant Punjab police officers to address the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Chen Shah said the bridge, which is nearly 40 years old, had deteriorated at several points. He noted that the uncontrolled movement of heavy trolleys during the sugarcane season had not only caused prolonged traffic jams but also posed a serious risk to the safety of the bridge.

He said that after mutual consultation, both police departments decided to implement a regulated traffic flow system, allowing five sugarcane-laden trolleys to cross the bridge alternatively.

Further measures, he said, had also been agreed upon to facilitate safe and smooth transportation and to minimise inconvenience for commuters using the bridge.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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