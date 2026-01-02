E-Paper | July 15, 2026

174 militants killed, several held in Kohat, Lakki last year

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PESHAWAR/ LAKKI MARWAT: Fifty-six militants were killed and 160 suspects were arrested besides 130 militancy related cases were registered in Kohat region during last year, officials said.

Regional Police Officer Kohat, DIG Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said that police sustained a robust, intelligence-led drive throughout 2025 against militants, hardened criminals, proclaimed offenders and narcotics traffickers across Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Kurram and Orakzai districts, with special focus on the growing menace of crystal meth (ice).

In a statement issued from his office, Mr Marwat also said that in order to curb armed violence and prevent attacks, police intensified operations against illegal weapons and explosive material.

“Region-wide recoveries included 577 Kalashnikovs, 4,756 pistols, 137,765 rounds, 93 hand grenades, 5,886 chargers, 71,258 crackers, 1,000 detonators and 132.280kg explosives,” it read.

Huge quantity of arms, ammunition and drugs recovered

“Police will maintain zero tolerance for terrorism, organised crime, illegal arms, and narcotics, particularly ICE, which is destroying our youth and communities,” the statement quoted Mr Marwat as saying adding that their strategy would remain intelligence-led and action-oriented.

During 2025, police recovered 300kg ice, alongside substantial recoveries of other narcotics including 2,745.133kg charas, 7.142kg heroin and 5.768kg opium, as well as 840 bottles of tincture.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Nazir Khan said on Thursday said that the police killed 118 terrorists and eight of their facilitators while 53 of their accomplices and 28 facilitators were arrested in Lakki district in successful operations during the previous year.

In a statement issued here, he said that the police with the support of CTD and security forces also destroyed dozens of hideouts of Fitna-al-Khawarij including the muhajir camp in the Takhtikhel area which was used by terrorists to store arms, ammunition and explosive and plan subversive activities.

The DPO said that during the previous year, the police foiled 16 terrorist attacks including four quadcopter strikes, defused 17 IEDs (Improvised explosive devices) with the help of the bomb disposal squad and recovered 372kg of explosives and 400 metre explosive wire from terrorists.

He said that five bandits were killed and two of their accomplices were arrested in injured condition in encounters with police while 35 blind cases of murder, attempted murder,

robbery and theft were traced and the suspects were captured during actions, while 1665 proclaimed offenders wanted by police were also captured last year and 242 Kalashnikovs, 28 automatic weapons, 55 rifles, 294 guns, 1267 pistols, 24512 cartridges, 14 hand grenades, 193 kg hashish, 50 kg ice (crystal meth) and 12 kg heroin were recovered from terrorists and criminals.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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