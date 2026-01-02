JI launches drive against ‘corruption, poor governance’

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has launched a campaign titled “Haq Do Peshawar Ko” (give Peshawar its due rights) against what it termed widespread corruption and poor governance by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, former MNA Sabir Hussain Awan, former provincial minister Kashif Azam Chishti, and other party leaders said that the PTI, despite ruling the province for the past 13 years, had failed to ensure good governance, security, or development. They alleged that instead of progress, the province had become a symbol of corruption, mismanagement, and lawlessness.

Mr Awan said that under the “Haq Do Peshawar Ko” movement, all stakeholders of the provincial capital would be taken on board to collectively demand the city’s due rights. He claimed that during the PTI’s 13-year rule law and order, street crimes, education standard and corruption had worsened.

He added that the JI had already formed 250 committees at neighbourhood and village council levels, with over 2,500 members registered so far. A digital cell and a research team were also being established to document alleged corruption during the PTI government and present evidence before the public.

According to Mr Awan, the aim of the movement is to expose what he described as large-scale corruption and to hold the provincial government accountable for public funds. He claimed that funds collected through taxes and other revenues had not been properly accounted for and demanded that looted money be recovered and spent on the development of Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, former provincial minister Kashif Azam Chishti alleged that during the PTI government, relatives of ministers and advisers were involved in illegal transfers and recruitments. He also claimed that large sums were being charged at various stages of land mutation processes under the supervision of the district administration.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026