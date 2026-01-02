Two bodies recovered in Swabi

SWABI: Two bodies have been recovered from two different areas here on the first day of the new year on Thursday.

One of the deceased, Nasir Khan, resident of Swabi city, had reportedly went out from home with three people including Mudasir Khan and two unidentified people in the evening on Wednesday and on Thursday morning his dead body was recovered from the Jamalabad deserted areas.

When contacted officials in Swabi city police station said that as soon as they were informed by the local people about the body in Jamalabad areas, the police party reached there and took the deceased to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy and investigation.

His family and relatives took the body to the chowk and vowed not to bury it till the arrest of accused Mudasir and others. However, on the assurance of district police that the accused would be traced soon they proceeded for burial. The cause of the incident was stated to be dispute over land money.

Meanwhile, another body of an unidentified man, who was brutally killed with a firearm, was recovered by district police on Thursday that was lying at Thano Bypass Road

Police officials said that the body was found in the jurisdiction of Chota Lahor city tehsil police station. The deceased was approximately 35, but his name and address could not be ascertained.

The police have registered a separate FIRs and started investigation.

SCHOLARSHIPS: The Financial Assistance Development (FAD) of Women University Swabi has distributed Rs6.7 million cheques of scholarship among 78 girls in a function held on the first day of new year on Thursday, said a statement.

The cheques distribution ceremony was arranged by FAD, aiming to provide financial support to deserving and meritorious students of the university, enabling them to continue acquiring higher education and start contributing to their families and economy of the country.

The ceremony was graced by the vice chancellor of WUS, Prof Ghazala Yasmeen as chief guest and heads of departments, faculty members and students participated in the event.

The scholarships were granted under several prestigious national and international programmes.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026