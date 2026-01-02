E-Paper | July 15, 2026

UK to analyse black box from crash that killed Libyan general

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TRIPOLI: Libya said on Thursday that Britain had agreed to analyse the black box from a plane crash in Turkey on Dec 23 that killed a Libyan military delegation, including its army chief.

General Mohammed al-Haddad and four aides died after a visit to Ankara, with Turkish officials saying an electrical failure caused their Falcon 50 jet to crash shortly after takeoff.

Three crew members, two of them French, were also killed. The aircraft’s black box flight recorder was found on farmland near the crash site.

“We coordinated directly with Britain for the analysis” of the black box, Mohamed al-Chahoubi, transport minister in the Government of National Unity (GNU), said at a press conference in Tripoli.

He said a request for the analysis was “made to Germany, which demanded France’s assistance” to examine the aircraft’s flight recorders.

“However, the Chicago Convention stipulates that the country analysing the black box must be neutral,” he said.

“Since France is a manufacturer of the aircraft and the crew was French, it is not qualified to participate. The United Kingdom, on the other hand, was accepted by Libya and Turkey.”

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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