E-Paper | July 15, 2026

PM’s optimism

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PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s declaration on New Year’s Eve that the government would exit crisis mode — “with macroeconomic indicators stabilised” — and shift towards growth is more a political statement than an economic message. His remarks, in fact, betrayed the ruling party’s anxiety over the criticism that the government lacked a programme to move the economy from stabilisation to growth. The broad reform agenda rolled out by the PM comprises 142 actions — 59 priority reforms and 83 complementary measures — to be implemented by 58 institutions within defined timelines. The key areas where actions are to be implemented include taxation, energy, privatisation, SOEs, pensions, tariff rationalisation, regulatory simplification, rightsizing of the federal government and digital governance. Describing his new reform agenda as a shift from crisis management to institution-building, Mr Sharif said the programme was “home-grown” and “irreversible”, boosting institutional stability and supporting sustainable growth led by the private sector.

The economy has undoubtedly come a long way from the days when it was on the brink. Headline macroeconomic fundamentals have shown improvements over the last couple of years. Inflation has come down sharply, foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly, and the twin current account and fiscal deficits have been drastically slashed. These improvements are advanced by the government as evidence that its — politically costly — decisions have delivered stability. But is this stability strong enough to shoulder future growth? After all, this stabilisation has been achieved by suppressing growth at the expense of productivity, development spending and job losses, and is founded more on bilateral debt rollovers than increased exports or investment. Although the tax-to-GDP ratio has moved up to above 10pc, the increase is not an outcome of structural reforms like broadening the tax base. Rather, it has been achieved by further burdening captive taxpayers such as salaried individuals and compliant organised businesses. Likewise, the government has offloaded PIA but it could not have been possible without a slew of tax and other concessions for the buyer. Nor did it attract any foreign investor.

Hence, the PM’s argument that the worst is over and the focus can now shift from management to medium-term reforms and growth is set to be tested no sooner than the economy is put back on a faster growth trajectory. The government is making a strong political and economic case that Pakistan has stabilised after a near-crisis and that reform momentum is now irreversible. The real test, however, lies in whether this stabilisation can translate into durable growth, exports, jobs and investor confidence — areas in which Pakistan has historically struggled once the crisis pressure eases. The desire for stronger growth notwithstanding, the economy is unlikely to come out of low-growth mode unless the government actually walks the talk and reforms are fast-tracked.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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Moud
Jan 02, 2026 11:03am
Most of these declarations are just declarations as the economy remains stuck in the same despairing .doldrums
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Aniza niaz
Jan 02, 2026 08:09pm
Government may move from stabilisation to growth in last one year of their tenure. And leave the government with highly current account deficit and when new government selected,the cycle of imf again starting and new government also do the same. Too many years but this cycle never breaks
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