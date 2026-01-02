From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: No satisfactory response

KARACHI: Although there was feverish activity on Monday [Jan 1] morning on the part of the diplomatic representatives in Karachi of the UK, Canada and Australia, and the Pakistan Cabinet held three and a half hour meeting lasting until well after 2 p.m., and another meeting in the evening, the prospect of Mr Liaquat Ali Khan going to London was no brighter than it had been 24 hours previously. It is believed that a communication was since received from Whitehall, but that its terms were not much more satisfactory than those which had reached Karachi earlier.

Meanwhile considerable surprise was felt in Karachi at authentic reports from New Delhi that Mr Attlee had not even communicated with Pandit Nehru on the subject of the Pakistan Prime Minister’s desire that Kashmir should be discussed at the London Conference.

The position appears to be that Mr Liaquat Ali Khan will not consider it worthwhile going to London ... unless he has been given a categorical assurance that the Kashmir issue will be discussed not merely between Mr Attlee, Pandit Nehru and himself — as Mr Attlee is reported to have suggested — but by all the participants in the Prime Ministers’ Conference.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026